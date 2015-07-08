Police: Man with loaded gun tagged van with spray paint in SE Po - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man with loaded gun tagged van with spray paint in SE Portland

A man caught tagging a parked van with spray paint in southeast Portland was carrying a loaded handgun, according to police.

Officers responded to Southeast 6th Avenue and Main Street at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A caller provided a description of the suspect, who ran away after being spotted by police.

Officers said they told the suspect he was under arrest, but he continued to run. He was finally captured at Southeast 9th and Madison Street.

Police said a loaded handgun was found in the spot the suspect, identified as 27-year-old Cody Michael, was initially hiding before running from officers.

Michael was booked in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of first-degree criminal mischief, unlawful possession of a firearm and third-degree escape.

