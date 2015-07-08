Agency develops app to find dates via heartbeat

Tinder, the popular match-making app that encourages users to “swipe left” or “swipe right” to choose a mate, may be going hands free.

Austin, Texas, agency T3 has released a video on YouTube for an upcoming release of a version of the dating app for smart watches.

The video makes claims that instead of using your “head” to make decisions, the app will use sensors in the wearable device to determine if your heart rate changes when another user is displayed.

If the wearer’s heartbeat increases, the app will make a positive connection. A drop in heart rate will indicate there is not a match.

The agency hopes to soon have the app available for both Apple Watches and Android wear.

