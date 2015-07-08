Police: Man resists stun gun, pepper spray, baton strikes to attack officers

A man hit with a stun gun pulled the probes out of his body, advanced on officers and then resisted another stun gun shot, as well as pepper spray and baton strikes, to attack multiple officers, according to police.

Police responded to the 3900 block of Northwest Circle Boulevard at 11:55 p.m. Tuesday. A woman called 911 after hearing someone banging on the walls of her home.

She was there with a child, according to police, and they then heard a window break downstairs. When she called down, a male voice responded telling her to retreat and call 911.

An officer arrived and located the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Michael Douglas of Corvallis, on the ground with two pit bulls. Police said he released the dogs when the officer identified himself.

Police said the dogs aggressively approached the officer, growling at him, but they did not attack. At that point, investigators said Douglas ignored numerous warnings, got up in a fighting stance and approached the officer.

As Douglas advanced, the officer deployed a stun gun. Police said it had no effect and Douglas removed the probes.

Additional officers responded, deploying another stun gun, using pepper spray and delivering "focused baton blows," according to police.

Police said Douglas fought through it all, punched one officer and tackled another.

As the struggle continued, officers delivered additional focused blows to take Douglas into custody.

He was initially taken to the hospital, but he continued to be defiant and spit in the face of one of the transport officers, police said.

Douglas was eventually booked in the Benton County Jail on charges including aggravated harassment, assault on a public safety officer, resisting arrest and criminal mischief. His bail was set at $345,000.

Two officers were treated at the hospital for exposure to pepper spray and other injuries sustained in the assault by Douglas, according to Corvallis police.

Police said the two pit bulls left the scene and have not been located. Anyone who finds the dogs is asked to call Corvallis police at 541-766-6911.

