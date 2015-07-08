Corvallis police asking for help identifying burglary suspect

The Corvallis Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who burglarized a bank early Tuesday morning.

Police said around 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m. someone forced entry to the Key Bank located in the 1800 block of NW 9th St. Once the person was inside they broke into locked drawers and grabbed a large amount of change.

Surveillance photos given to police show the suspect is wearing a navy blue jat, navy blue jacket, black gloves, dark jeans with tears. The suspect is seen carrying a grey bucket as well as an orange 5 gallon bucket.

If you have any information about this burglary, or saw a person or vehicle in the area of the bank during the time of the burglary, please call Detective Greg Kantola at (541) 766-6781.

