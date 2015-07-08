Old Town to celebrate renovation of historic buildings

Workers are putting the finishing touches on the renovation of two historic buildings in Old Town.

The Erickson Fritz Apartments are located on NW 2nd and NW 3rd between NW Burnside and NW Couch. The apartments used to be two buildings, the Erickson Saloon and the Fritz Hotel.

The restoration cost $15.9 million.

Innovative Housing, Inc. bought the buildings in 2014 and converted them into 62 new apartment homes.

To celebrate the completion of the renovation, a party will be held on July 23rd from 5-7 p.m.

The event will give locals a first look at the newly constructed apartments, while also enjoying live music, local craft beer and spirits, and a photo booth.

Food and drink will be provided by local restaurants.

The event is free and open to the public.

