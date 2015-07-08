Man's Fourth of July death near Long Beach, WA ruled a homicide

The death of a 36-year-old man deemed suspicious over the Fourth of July weekend near Long Beach is now a homicide investigation.

The Pacific County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday the medical examiner ruled the man's cause of death to be a spinal cord break caused by a blow to the head.

The man's name has not been released by investigators.

A sheriff's office spokesman previously reported the man was partying on the Long Beach Peninsula, about two miles north of the city limits, on the Fourth of July when he got into a fight.

Deputies described the man as intoxicated, but said witnesses needed to be re-interviewed due to their high levels of intoxication at the time of the initial investigation.

Investigators initially said the man walked off the beach after the confrontation, but was later found on the ground, unresponsive with injuries from a suspected assault.

The man was taken to a local hospital and then flown to a trauma center where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Pacific County Sheriff's Office.

