Locals take NYSE, United Airlines technical glitches in stride

United Airline passengers waiting in line at PDX during technical glitch.

Computer glitches caused big issues for several industries on Tuesday, affecting stock traders and travelers.

The New York Stock Exchange, The Wall Street Journal and United Airlines all had technical difficulties.

While officials say they weren't connected and it wasn't a cyber attack it still caused some problems.

Trading on the New York Stock Exchange came to a halt for hours because of what the company calls an internal technical issue.

NYSE took to Twitter to reassure traders it was not the result of a cyber breach.

Local Edward Jones Financial Advisor, Brandon Wooters took it all in stride.

"Business is happening as normal. All of our clients are getting their trades executed as normal, so it's really been no business interruption for us," said Wooters.

Around the same time NYSE had technical difficulties, the Wall Street Journal's homepage went down.

Readers found a message saying 'WSJ.com is having technical difficulties' and 'the full site will return shortly.' About 45 minutes later the site was back up.

Earlier in the day, United Airlines grounded hundreds of flights for more than an hour.

The cause was a busted router would not let the airline's computers talk to one another.

"It's about an hour, hour and 15 minutes delay or so, so in the scheme of air travel it's not the worst thing in the world," said local traveler Jonathan Lindner.

Lindner was among the relieved passengers who were eventually back on their way after the problem was fixed.

The New York Stock Exchange reopened at 12:10 p.m. Pacific Time.

Traders said they hope there will be an investigation and that the glitch is prevented in the future.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.