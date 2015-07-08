Last of 3 men involved in Portland K-9 killing case sentenced to prison

The last of three men involved in a crime spree that led to the shooting death of a Portland Police Bureau K-9 has been sentenced to prison.

Jemaell Riley, 27, was convicted last month on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, burglary, theft, attempt to elude and unlawful possession of a destructive device.

He was sentenced Wednesday to 17 years in prison, with credit for time served.

Riley was one of three suspects arrested after the April 16, 2014 shooting of Officer Jeff Dorn and his K-9 partner Mick. Mick was killed in the shooting.

Police said Riley, Paul-Alan Ropp and Steven Young were involved in a weeklong crime spree that ended with the officer-involved shooting.

Ropp fired at Officer Dorn and K-9 Mick after he and the other suspects crashed their SUV in southwest Portland. Dorn was hit twice in his legs and Mick was killed.

Ropp was sentenced to 30 years in prison in December 2014 after pleading guilty to charges including attempted murder and assaulting a law enforcement animal.

Young pleaded guilty to charges including attempted kidnapping, burglary, unlawful possession of a destructive device and felony attempt to elude. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, however his elude conviction will now be dismissed because of his testimony in Riley's case.

A nationwide felony warrant was issued for Riley in March after officers said he cut his ankle monitoring bracelet and left the state. He was eventually caught near the Canadian border.

Officer Dorn now has a new K-9 partner, Timber.

