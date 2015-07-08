Commission denies permit for outdoor 'Field of Dreams' music festival

A controversial weekend music festival is still in the works in rural Columbia County, even though the county won't grant a permit.

The three-day music festival is called the Field of Dreams and neighbors are fighting to keep it from happening.

Many people showed up to the Columbia County courthouse to support the event.

In the end, the commission voted unanimously to deny the permit.

FOX 12 toured the private property where the music festival would be held, just outside of Saint Helens.

Stages for the Field of Dreams music festival are going up. It's billed as part 'wedding' and part 'fundraiser' for a local couple to help with their bills after an accident.

The festival website talks about 40 bands on several stages with people camping there.

It's expected to draw about 1,000 people the weekend of July 17.

Neighbors don't want the noise or crowds. The sheriff and the fire chief have concerns about safety in the dry grass field.

Events supporters and organizers spoke to the Columbia County commission and said they've addressed medical concerns and fire safety issues.

Even thought the commission denied the permit, the property owner, Torey Lee Gregory, says the show could still go on.

"I guess we try to appeal and they only gave us 10 days. I don't believe I need their permit, only that I needed to inform them, we have handled every one of their concerns, their concerns are my concerns. For them to stand in front of me... what kind of country do we live in these days," said Gregory.

Gregory has 10 days to appeal the commissions decision.

The county says if the event happens without a permit, it could impose fines of up to $10,000 for every person involved in planning the festival.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.