Forest Grove man arrested for alleged theft of Little League funds

A Forest Grove man has been arrested on charges of theft and fraudulent use of credit in relation to his use of a little league bank account.

38-year-old Esteban 'Steve' Aleman was the target of a five month investigation, after volunteers with the Forest Grove Little League found several suspicious purchases made with the league’s funds.

“There was a lot of money going out to charges that didn’t look related to the league,” said Julia Kollar, who said she made the initial discovery while going over the league’s bank statements.

Kollar told the league’s board members, who held an emergency meeting and called police.

“For someone in a position of trust to betray the community and the girls, and their parents was very disheartening and disappointing,” said Board Member Greg Peters.

Peters said Aleman was serving as the league’s president and also a coach at the time of the alleged theft.

The league was able to play out its season despite starting the year with just over $5 in its account, thanks to donations from the community and a local sporting goods store.

