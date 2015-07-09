Wilsonville police arrest suspected serial tagger

After an investigation that lasted more than a year, police arrested a man suspected of spray-painting graffiti around town.

Police first began investigating in April 2014 after receiving a report that someone has painted the word "SMERK" on a wall in Wilsonville.

Over the course of 15 months, officers investigated 21 instances of "SMERK" showing up on walls throughout the city.

The investigation led officers to arrest Tyler Segale, 19.

Segale faces seven counts of criminal mischief in the first degree and 14 counts of criminal mischief in the second degree.

