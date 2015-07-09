Viewer tips lead police to suspect in Gresham armed robberies

United States Marshals arrested a man who is a suspect in a number of armed robberies in Gresham after members of the public identified him.

Gresham police released surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday, and within minutes, news viewers called to identify him as Anthony Drew Dukeshire, 31, of Portland, police said.

READ MORE: Man wanted for string of Gresham armed robberies

U.S. Marshals arrested Dukeshire at his home in Portland around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Dukeshire is being held on unrelated warrants while detectives continue to investigate how many robberies he may be connected to.

Police said the alleged robberies took place between March 1 and July 1 in Gresham.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.