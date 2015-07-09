On the Go with Joe at the Kiteboarding 4 Cancer festival

The Kiteboarding 4 Cancer festival returns to Hood River for its ninth year this weekend.

The event features North America's largest amateur kiteboarding race, with 200 amateur and professional kiteboarders completing 3-mile laps on the Columbia River.

All proceeds from the event benefit Athletes 4 Cancer, a nonprofit that provides adventure retreats for cancer survivors.

For more information, go to www.kiteboarding4cancer.org.

