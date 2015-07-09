Wanted: Con men scamming elderly victims out of thousands of dollars

Police are searching for a pair of con men who scammed an elderly victim out of thousands of dollars.

Unlike most scams, investigators said this one was conducted in person.

On June 10, detectives said two men conned the victim into giving them thousands of dollars in exchange for the promise of $2 million.

The men convinced the elderly victim that they needed to give away the millions of dollars.

A forensic sketch artist made a composite drawing of one of the suspects. He is described as a black man, 50 to 60 years old, 5'8" to 5'9" with a medium build, collar-length hair and medium skin tone. He was nicely dressed, wearing a purple and gray striped long-sleeved button-up shirt, while carrying a "man purse" around his neck and shoulders, according to police.

He also spoke with an accent.

The second suspect is described as a black man, 50 to 55 years old, 5'8" to 5'9" with a thin build and dark complexion. He was wearing a dark purple shirt with a baseball hat. He was also carrying a bag described as a purse for men.

Police believe there are more victims.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tips can be left at crimestoppersoforegon.com or 503-823-HELP.

Information learned from social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter or YouTube should be shared as these tips may lead to the identification of the suspect or suspects, according to police. Links can be shared anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

