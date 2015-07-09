TSA hiring full-time employees at PDX for first time since 2004

The Transportation Security Administration is hiring full-time employees at the Portland International Airport for the first time since 2004.

TSA will begin hiring full and part-time workers on July 15. Positions are for 20-40 hours per week.

Positions start at $15.76 per hour, plus full-time medical benefits including 20.35 percent locality pay.

The minimum requirements for applicants are being 18 years of age, a U.S. citizen or U.S. national with a high school diploma, GED or equivalent. Applicants must also be proficient in English and pass a background check, credit check and drug test.

An informational meeting is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. July 15 in the Sheraton Portland Airport Hotel, Mt. Hood A Ballroom, 8235 N.E. Airport Way.

The application process opens at usajobs.gov on July 15 and closes July 20.

Additional information about TSA and transportation security officer responsibilities can be found at tsa.gov.

Questions may be directed to TSAOregonHiring@tsa.dhs.gov.

