Two people killed, two others hurt in Yamhill County crash

Two people were killed in a crash in rural Yamhill County on Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews responded to the intersection of Meadowlake Road and Westside Road in the Carlton area at 5:30 p.m.

Investigators said the crash involved a 2004 Jeep Cherokee and a 1996 Mazda Miata. Both vehicles were severely damaged.

Investigators said the 17-year-old driver of the Jeep failed to yield at the intersection and hit the Mazda in the passenger side at a high rate of speed.

The two people in the Mazda died in the collision. They were identified as Jacob Coshow, 21, of McMinnville, and Shantel Fugere, 21, of Carlton.

Deputies said the Jeep was occupied by two 17-year-olds from McMinnville. They were both treated for minor injuries at Willamette Valley Medical Center. As part of the investigation, fluids were drawn from the driver and will be processed by the Oregon State Police Forensics Division.

Police said that process can take several weeks to several months.

