First Beaverton officer ever shot in line of duty released from hospital

Officer Scott Burke is home recovering from a gunshot wound following a deadly shooting at a mobile home park.

Burke is the first officer in the history of the Beaverton Police Department to have been shot in the line of duty, according to a department spokesman.

He was among the officers who responded to the Hidden Village mobile home park in the 10400 block of Southwest Denney Road on Wednesday morning.

A neighbor called 911 to report hearing someone yelling about having their arm being broken.

When officers arrived, they attempted to contact the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Michael Westrich.

Investigators said Westrich broke his windows by throwing items through them, before throwing bricks at the officers.

Police said he eventually walked onto his porch with a shotgun and opened fire. Police said Thursday that Burke was hit in the face, shoulder, neck, arm and leg.

Investigators said it was not clear if more than one round was fired from the shotgun.



Police returned fire and Westrich was killed.

Some neighbors were shocked that Westrich would have been involved, saying he was known around the park as "Big Mike."

Three Beaverton officers were involved in the shooting. They have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. The officers all used handguns, according to Beaverton police.

The number of shots fired by the officers has not been released by police.

Officers said Westrich, who lives alone, was the only one in his home when they arrived.

A man was found in a shed on the property, according to officers, but his involvement is unknown at this time.

