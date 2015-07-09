New pedestrian safety beacons to be installed in East Portland

The Portland Bureau of Transportation will be installing 24 new safety beacons at key crossings in East Portland.

The Rapid Flash Beacons will be installed later this summer or fall.

PBOT hopes to lead a new effort to raise community awareness about the beacons and their use.

According to PBOT, the solar-powered LED beacons flash yellow when a pedestrian pushes a button, signaling drivers to stop and stay stopped to allow people to cross safely.

Two of the beacons will be installed near two schools: NE 102nd Avenue and Skidmore near Prescott Elementary School and the west side of SE 122nd Avenue and Lincoln Street, near Mill Park.

"These flashing beacons deliver a needed safety improvement to East Portland and allow residents of all ages and abilities to travel safely to their destinations. Shopping, going to work, taking transit, going to the park should not be a dangerous experience. These flashing beacons will make our East Portland streets safer," said Leah Treat, director of the Portland Bureau of Transportation.

To view the full list of where the new safety beacons will be installed, visit http://www.portlandoregon.gov/transportation/article/530565.

