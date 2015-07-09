Crews recover body of teen swimmer from Sandy River

Around 4:58 p.m. on Thursday, a search and rescue operation was launched for a teen swimmer who dove into the Sandy River.

Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office said Joshua Michael Hartley, 17, from Winston, jumped into the Sandy River from the shore. He briefly resurfaced and then disappeared in the water.

Emergency crews responded to the area near Southeast Ten Eyck Road and Marmot Road in Sandy.

Crews used rafts and poles to search the water from the surface while divers searched under water.

The water was very muddy due to a recent rain in the area. Searchers described the water as having zero visibility.

At 7:18 p.m., crews at the scene said they had recovered the boy's body in nearly 20 feet of water.

Deputies said Hartley was visiting the area on a trip with his football team. The football team had gone to the river to swim after working in the area for a fundraiser.

Investigators said he was the first one in his group to jump into the murky water.

Clackamas Co. Sheriff's Office said Hartley would have been a senior at Douglas High School this coming year.

The Clackamas County Medical Examiner's Office is investigating the cause of death, but initial investigation shows he likely drowned.

Deputies said there was no sign of alcohol present on any of the people involved in the incident.

