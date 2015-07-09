Man facing criminal mischief charges for destroying Greek statue in downtown Portland

A man is facing criminal mischief charges for toppling and destroying a Greek mythological statue in downtown Portland.

Trevor Lee Van was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Court records said Van somehow managed to take down the statue on Tuesday and destroyed it.

The statue showed Talos, who according to Greek mythology protected Crete.

The Regional Arts and Culture Council own the statue.

Court records said the statue was worth more than $10,000.

Van will be back in court on July 16.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.