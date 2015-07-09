Man facing criminal mischief charges for destroying Greek statue - KPTV - FOX 12

Man facing criminal mischief charges for destroying Greek statue in downtown Portland

Trevor Lee Van mugshot Trevor Lee Van mugshot
A man is facing criminal mischief charges for toppling and destroying a Greek mythological statue in downtown Portland.

Trevor Lee Van was arraigned in court on Wednesday.

Court records said Van somehow managed to take down the statue on Tuesday and destroyed it.

The statue showed Talos, who according to Greek mythology protected Crete.

The Regional Arts and Culture Council own the statue.

Court records said the statue was worth more than $10,000.

Van will be back in court on July 16.

