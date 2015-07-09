Affidavit: Man stole neighbor's bras; hid 19 pairs of panties under mattress

A man who broke into his neighbor's house and stole her bras was caught with 19 pairs of women's panties under his mattress, according to court documents.

Angel Bedolla-Nievez, 45, was arraigned in court Thursday on two counts of first-degree burglary.

Police were called out to a north Portland home on June 28. A woman said she found a neighbor standing in her garage and she had no idea how he had gotten in, according to a probable cause affidavit.

An officer arrived and located the suspect, identified as Bedolla-Nievez, in a trailer across the street. Court documents state the officer tried to wake the man up, but he couldn't, as Bedolla-Nievez appeared to be drunk.

Later that day, the woman in this case called police again to report three of her bras were missing from a dresser drawer in her bedroom.

Probable cause was developed for Bedolla-Nievez's arrest.

He told detectives he had entered the woman's home two weeks earlier and stole a key, which he then used to enter her garage, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit states Bedolla-Nievez claimed he went into the garage to give the woman's dog food and water, but later admitted stealing bras that he claimed were drying in the garage.

He denied entering the actual living area of the home, according to court documents.

Bedolla-Nievez gave consent for a detective to search his trailer. Court documents state the detective located the stolen bras underneath his mattress, along with 19 pairs of women's panties that did not belong to the owner of the bras.

Bedolla-Nievez pleaded not guilty in court Thursday. He is due back in court Aug. 21.

