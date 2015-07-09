Last condor chick of 2015 hatches at Oregon Zoo breeding facility

California condor Timocho watches over her chick at the Oregon Zoo's Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation. (Courtesy: Oregon Zoo)

The Oregon Zoo's fourth and last California condor chick of the year hatched on June 29.

The chick hatched at the Jonsson Center for Wildlife Conservation in rural Clackamas County.

The 2015 season's first egg was laid on Jan. 27, according to the Oregon Zoo.

Senior condor keeper Kelli Walker said the hatchling's parents, male Alishaw and female Elewese, are typically the slower ones of the breeding season.

"They're usually about a month behind the other breeding pairs every year," Walker said. "That's the way Elewese always does it."

According to the Oregon Zoo, all of this season's chicks are healthy, loud and full of fight.

GoPros were purchased with a grant from the Oregon Zoo Foundation and the zoo is using them to get an inside look as condor parents raise their chick.

For more information about the Oregon Zoo's California condors, visit www.oregonzoo.org/Condors.

