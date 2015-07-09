How to prioritize your Facebook news feed

Facebook has finally decided that you should be able to decide what you see in your news feed.

To that end, the social media giant has added the ability for user to prioritize what surfaces on their landing page. Users of the iOS app are the first to get the option. Later, it will be rolled out to the Android app.

However, for both Android and desktop users there is a way to take advantage of the option now via Facebook’s mobile website.

You can stay up to date with breaking news, weather and traffic from us by adding our Facebook page to your priority list.

On the iOS app, here’s how:

Launch the Facebook app. Tap “More” at the bottom-right of the screen. Scroll down to the “Settings” options and then tap “News Feed Preferences.” Tap “Prioritize who you see first.” Find our page in your list and tap on our profile picture. A star icon will appear. When you finished setting your priorities, tap “Done” in the upper-right corner. Tap “Close” in the upper-right corner.

For Android users, here’s how:

Go to facebook.com in your web browser. Log in to Facebook. Find one of our posts and tap the extras button on the post. Tap “See First.”

For desktop users, here’s how:

Go to facebook.com in your web browser. Log in to Facebook. Mouse over “News Feed” under “Favorites” near the top of the left-hand menu. Click on the gear icon that appears and then click “Edit Preferences.” Click on “Pages” and find our page in the list. Mouse over the “Following” button on the right and then click “See First” in the menu that appears. Click the “Close” button.

That’s it! Now, you won’t miss updates from us on Facebook.

