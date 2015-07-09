Portland stabbing victim: “I’m more worried about my dog”

A man who was stabbed five times in downtown Portland Sunday isn’t worried about himself; he’s pleading for the safe return of the dog he was taking care of at the time.

Justin Lamzik, 28, was attacked by strangers near NW Naito Parkway and Ankeny Street in broad daylight just before 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

He told Fox 12 from his hospital room Thursday he was hitchhiking in the area and had given the dog named Buddy and his backpack to people in the area while he went to a store for dog food and cigarettes.

On the way, Lamzik said he stopped to ask a man and woman for directions.

“I don’t know if they were on drugs or they were crazy or both, but the girl immediately started hitting me in the face,” Lamzik told Fox 12.

He said the man she was with then got out of his chair and tackled him to the ground.

“The girl comes up behind me and just starts [in] with a knife and just stabs me about five times all across the back, and then I turn and she stabs me in the lung,” he explained. “Maybe they were trying to rob me, but it all happened so fast.”

He was rushed to the hospital with a punctured lung, and his attackers got away.

But he’s more concerned about Buddy.

The dog hasn’t been found since the attack Sunday.

“I have a feeling he’s in Portland,” Lamzik said. “I’ve been checking shelters, I’ve been checking everywhere.”

Making matters worse, Buddy belongs to his cousin, Amanda Grant.

“I have a muscular disease, and you’re born with it but I wasn’t diagnosed until later,” the 16-year-old told Fox 12.

Lamzik had been taking care of the dog as Amanda and her single mother, Dawn, prepare for her upcoming back surgery.

“He was heading to the coast then the next thing I know, he’s in the hospital,” Dawn Grant told Fox 12. “The picture I saw, it really looked like they were trying to cut his arm off, I mean it was really a vicious attack.”

“I’m more worried about my dog than I am the stab wounds, I’d rather get stabbed again than not be able to find him,” Lamzik added.

No arrests have been made in Lamzik’s attack. If you can help in any way, call Portland Police.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.