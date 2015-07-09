Portland Fire responded to 118 fires over 4th of July weekend - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Fire responded to 118 fires over 4th of July weekend

Portland Fire & Rescue was very busy over the Fourth of July weekend with fire response and illegal fireworks enforcement.

According to PF&R, they responded to 118 fires. Fifty of those fires happened on July 4.

Most of the fires over the weekend happened in bark dust, grass and/or bushes. 

The causes of the fires varied, but number one cause was smoker's carelessness with 59 fires caused by improperly disposed of smoking materials. Fireworks caused 33 fires.

PF&R also wrote 84 citations for illegal fireworks use totaling $57,000. 

$14,000 worth of illegal fireworks were confiscated.

The new (503) 823-BOOM number took more callers than the earlier non-emergency line alone. The hotline received over 1,000 calls.

PF&R staffed the hotline which allowed 9-1-1 dispatchers to focus on calls for actual fires, police and medical emergencies.

