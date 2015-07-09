Man finds stolen hard drive with photos of wedding, family vacation

Photos of a wedding, a family vacation and an antique car all found on a stolen hard drive.

Now, FOX 12 may have learned who they might belong to.

A local dad had been trying to find the rightful owner of those photos.

Brian Keller said his son went on a crime spree a few years ago and is now serving time. His son stole a hard drive that held those photos.

Keller said he recently started going through some of his son's boxes while moving and found the hard drive.

The wedding photos are from 2007 to 2008.

There is also a photo of a Disney vacation from 2010 and pictures of an antique car.

FOX 12 spoke with the people in the wedding pictures who say the hard drive belongs to their photographer.

Keller said his son wishes he could help make things right.

"When I told him what I was doing, he whole-heartedly agreed he would try to do the same thing. Which I told him that probably wouldn't be the best idea under the circumstances, but I said me doing this, kind of indirectly helps you. And he wants to make right for what he did wrong," said Keller.

FOX 12 is still trying to confirm with the photographer that it's his hard drive so he can get it back.

