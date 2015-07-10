Firefighters rescue kitten from exhaust of RV in Clark Co.

Clark County Fire District 6 rescued a kitten that had climbed up in the exhaust of an RV.

A Hazel Dell couple said they noticed a kitten in the exhaust of their RV and tried to get it out. After two days of trying to get it out they called Clark County Fire for help.

Firefighters were able to safely rescue the kitten.

The kitten did not have any tags and didn't belong to the RV owners.

The orange tabby kitten named Little Flame was taken to Clark County Humane Society and will be put up for adoption when it is healthy.

