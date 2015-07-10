Con men wanted after trying to scam people out in the streets, in broad daylight

Typically we heard about scams over the phone or through the internet, but in recent cases, police said criminals are heading to the streets in broad daylight preying on the elder for their money.

Marge Moss says she's always been one to talk to strangers, but after she came face to face with a scammer, that has changed.

Back in February, she was heading out to Fred Meyers in North Portland, when a man she described as "trusting" approached her.

"He said he had to go back to Africa that evening and he had some money that he had to just get rid of by giving it to an organization such as a church," she described.

He then said he needed someone with a hefty bank account he could trust with his money.

That's when Marge got into her car and drove them both to her bank. She withdrew $7,000 to show him she was trustworthy, but was blindsided in an instant.

"He said I'll be back", she remembered.

The man along with her cash never returned.

Police released a sketch of one of the suspects. He is one of two men they're looking for and police said Marge isn't the only victim.

Another woman was scammed just last month with a similar story.

Marge has a message for the con men, "you really hurt people when you do this, we work hard for our money and you need to get yourself a legitimate job."

Police described the suspects as African American men in their 50's about 5 foot 9 inches tall, with an accent.

Crime stoppers offered up to $1,000 for anyone with information.

