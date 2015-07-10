TVF&R crews fight motel fire in Beaverton

Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue crews battled an early morning fire Friday at the Shilo Inn Motel in Beaverton off of Southwest 97th Avenue and Southwest Walker Road.

The fire started in the yard of the hotel, before moving up the side of the building.

There was some smoke damage inside of eight rooms, and four vehicles were damaged outside. There were no injuries reported.

According to TVFR spokesperson Cassandra Ulven, investigators determined the most probable cause is improperly discarded smoking materials that ignited the bark dust and then a bush outside the motel wall.

Ulven also noted that the exterior of the building is made up of cedar, which is very flammable. Also, the building did not have commercial fire sprinkler even though it was remodeled in 2006.

Some hotel guests were displaced from the fire.

