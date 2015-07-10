Oregon senate passes 'Strippers Bill of Rights' - KPTV - FOX 12

An interesting new bill is on Governor Kate Brown's desk, designed to protect exotic dancers from poor working conditions.

One thing the bill does is establish a hotline so strippers can report what's going on behind the scenes.

Elle Stanger, who works as a stripper in Portland, teamed up with the National Association of Social Workers to urge lawmakers to establish health and safety standards for strippers.

She testified before lawmakers about some of horrible conditions she has had to work under

"I personally have popped ribs out, I have glass embedded in my hands, I’ve contracted MRSA four times in five or six years, and I’d like to state that when I had MRSA I found out its because they were mopping the stage with the mop they use to mop the men’s room," Stanger said during her testimony.

The state senate passed the bill this week, and it now awaits the governor's signature.

