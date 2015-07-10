On the Go with Joe at the Antique and Collectibles Show - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at the Antique and Collectibles Show

Joe gets "nutty" at the Antique and Collectibles Show
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Expo Center will be home to America's Largest Antique and Collectible Show this weekend.

The show features more than 1,400 booths inside and an additional 400 booths outside, and runs Saturday and Sunday.

Joe V. got a sneak peek of some of the treasures that fans can seek out this weekend.

To learn more about the event, visit their Facebook page.

