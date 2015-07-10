Update: Suspect arrested in shooting death of Salem man

Salem Police Department have reported that man has been arrested for shooting another man, who later died from his injuries.

According to the Salem Police Department, officers and medical crews responded to a call near Southeast Ewald Street and Southeast Duplex Court at approximately 11:45 Thursday night.

Officers found an African-American man with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a Salem-area hospital, but later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Roderick Adams Jr.

Police have arrested 27-year-old Christopher Lauderdale.

The investigation determined that the shooting was the result of a dispute between the victim and the suspect.

