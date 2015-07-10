Corvallis man facing Public Indecency charge

Corvallis Police arrested a local man Thursday for Public Indecency after an alleged event in another resident’s back patio Wednesday.

Stephen Fairbanks, 46, faces one count of Public Indecency.

According to police reports, a female resident of the 5000 block of Southwest Technology Loop called officers after she claimed Fairbanks asked to sit in the back patio area of her apartment, then moved a bit farther away before he began to touch himself.

The victim went inside to call the police, and the suspect left. However, she said the suspect returned while she was waiting for police to arrive,

The victim claimed the man said he lost his keys. The victim saw them on the ground and put her foot on the keys to prevent the suspect from leaving before the police arrived.

Although the man left before officers could arrive, the victim took a photo of him with her phone and shared it with police, along with the key.

Officers said they recognized the picture as Fairbanks, and arrested him Thursday while he was driving on Southwest Philomath Boulevard. He was then transported to Benton County Jail where he was booked and released.

