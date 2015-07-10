Multnomah County shelter cutting prices for pet adoption this weekend

Multnomah County Animal Services, the only open door pet shelter in Portland, is almost at full capacity and is encouraging the public to help by adopting a new pet.

From Friday, July 10 through Sunday, July 12, the shelter is cutting prices for pet adoption, with all adult cats and dogs half price.

The shelter is currently at 95 percent capacity for its cat population, and the dog kennels are totally full.

The shelter cited a rescue of 30 cats from a hoarder and a surge in feral cats as part of the reason for the tight space, along with caring for pets that ran off when scared by fireworks.

Applicants wishing to adopt a pet will still go through the normal process to make sure homes and animals are matched well.

For more information on the weekend’s adoption special, visit MultCoPets.org.

