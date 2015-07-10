Journey drummer Castronovo says he is to blame at assault hearing, gets conditional release agreement

Deen Castronovo, drummer for the rock band Journey and currently held in the Marion County jail, may be on his way to rehab soon.

In court Friday, Castronovo’s attorneys were able to arrange a conditional release for him with $200,000 bail, four times the amount the attorneys asked.

Judge Tom Hart said he would have to wear a GPS tracking device, and have blood alcohol monitoring in place by early next week at the Hazelden treatment facility in Newberg.

If Castronovo meets those terms, he will be release to the Hazelden facility for at least 90 days, but any violation of the terms will send him directly back to the jail.

While asking for bail, Castronovo did admit to using drugs during the incident, but said the blame was on him, not the drugs.

Castronovo was arrested in June on charges of assault and menacing. Following his initial release he was arrested again after continuing to harass the woman who brought the initial complaints against him.

Castronovo still faces 15 counts in his trial set for October.

