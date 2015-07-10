Court documents: Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing transgender teen

A Portland Man is accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old transgender teen he met in North Portland.

Michael Scott Colby, 32, is being charged with three counts of first-degree sexual abuse, one count of first-degree sodomy, and one count unlawful sexual penetration.

According to court documents, the teen told police the alleged abuse happened in Colby's car in 2013.

The teen, who is now 15, is transgendered and told police he wants to be identified as male.

Court documents show the teen got into Colby's car after being offered a cigarette.

Police said they were able to track down Colby as the suspect by using DNA found in a sexual assault exam.

Colby was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.

His next court date is scheduled for July 20.

