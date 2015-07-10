Blues Fest raises over $869,000 for Oregon Food Bank

The Waterfront Blues Festival raised a total of $869,214 for the Oregon Food Bank over the July 4th weekend.

The money was raised through donations at the gate, festival passes, after-hours concert and blue cruise tickets.

"We can't thank our attendees enough for their generous support," said Susannah Morgan, CEO of Oregon Food Bank. "The donations we received will provide 2.6 million meals for families and individuals struggling with hunger in Oregon and Clark County, Washington."

According to a release, contribution rates rose five percentage points with 57 percent of Blues Fest attendees giving to the Oregon Food Bank.

The 29th Safeway Waterfront Blues Festival is set for July 1-4, 2016.

