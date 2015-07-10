Vancouver man charged with attempted murder after attacking co-worker

A Vancouver man is in jail charged with attempted murder after police said he attacked his co-worker with a taser, punched and choked her at her home.

Officers arrested 41-year-old Charles Shelly in East Vancouver Wednesday night.

In an exclusive interview with FOX 12, Paula Rodriguez said she was coming home from work around 10:15, trying to unlock her front door, when she said Shelly attacked her from behind.

With tears streaming down her face, Rodriguez said he electrocuted her with a stun gun.

“In my back, too many shots to me”, said Rodriguez. "My body fell down a little bit and he tried to cover my mouth and I couldn’t screaming.”

Rodriguez passed out for a minute, but then came to and tried to run.

She said Shelly grabbed her leg and she fell in a small pond in her front yard.

Rodriguez thought she was going to die.

“I remember very clearly in my ears. He said, ‘you die today’."

Just then, Rodriguez said a group of teenagers walked by and saw everything. Court documents show Shelly ran and passed by two Vancouver Police officers who happened to be a few blocks away and heard Rodriguez screaming.

They arrested Shelly and records show they found a taser on him.

“I’m glad the teenagers are walking around to my home here. It helped me a lot.”

Rodriguez and Shelly work together at a Portland business and they started spending time together in February.



She says Shelly wanted to date her, but she made it clear that she only wanted to be friends.



Last month, Rodriguez said her roommate caught Shelly peaking in their windows and he sent Rodriguez naked pictures of himself taken in her bedroom.



She called police and was looking into getting a restraining order.



Shelly made his first court appearance in the case Friday.

He is being held in the Clark County Jail on $1 million bail.

