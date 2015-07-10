Police looking for witnesses to deadly assault at PIR Thursday Night Motocross

Portland Police are investigating an assault that happened at the Portland International Raceway and they're asking for witnesses to come forward.

According to police, the man died from his injuries.

The assault happened around 8:15 p.m. on Thursday. During the assault, Anthony Mancuso, 61, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a Portland hospital. Mancuso died as a result of his injuries on Friday evening.

Michael Taylor, 50, was arrested by police at PIR after the fight. Taylor appeared in court on Friday facing an Assault IV charge.

The charges against Taylor have been dismissed pending a grand jury.

Officials said people were there for Thursday Night Motocross when two families starting fighting.

Police said they are looking for anyone who may have seen the fight or took video of it to come forward and talk with investigators.

Anyone with information about the assault, please contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or email mark.slater@portlandoregon.gov. Detective Erik Kammerer at 503-823-0762 or email erik.kammerer@portlandoregon.gov.

