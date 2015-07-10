Deputies: Ice Cream truck driver arrested for DUII

A Cornelius man was arrested for DUII as he was selling ice cream out of his van to children, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a call came in about an ice cream truck that was driving erratically into oncoming traffic and hit the curb twice.

Deputies found the ice cream truck, a 1994 Plymouth Voyager, covered in ice cream decals and playing music at North Barlow and North 29th Avenue.

Noe Andrade Silva, 38, was stopped and selling ice cream to children when deputies contacted him.

Deputies said Silva had been driving under the influence of alcohol and was arrested.

He was taken to the Washington County Jail and held on $2,500 bail.

