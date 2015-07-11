Crews recover body in Columbia River - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews recover body in Columbia River

Posted: Updated:
Crews will continue search for man in Columbia River Crews will continue search for man in Columbia River
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

Search crews said they recovered the body of a missing 22-year-old man in the Columbia River.

A witness said that he and his friend were in the water at Frenchman's Bar Beach in Vancouver. 

He said that at about 7 p.m. on Friday his friend was hanging onto his shoulders, but then lost his grip. He went under water and never came back up.

Clark County and Multnomah County Search Crews searched for the man on Friday, but had to call off the search at dark. 

The Columbian reported that crews found the man's body late Saturday morning under 12-feet of water. 

Deputies have not yet released his name. 

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.