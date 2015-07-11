Crews recover body in Columbia River

Crews will continue search for man in Columbia River

Search crews said they recovered the body of a missing 22-year-old man in the Columbia River.

A witness said that he and his friend were in the water at Frenchman's Bar Beach in Vancouver.

He said that at about 7 p.m. on Friday his friend was hanging onto his shoulders, but then lost his grip. He went under water and never came back up.

Clark County and Multnomah County Search Crews searched for the man on Friday, but had to call off the search at dark.

The Columbian reported that crews found the man's body late Saturday morning under 12-feet of water.

Deputies have not yet released his name.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.



