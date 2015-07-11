Police: Wrong-way driver injures 5 people in Aloha

Police said someone was driving in the wrong direction

Five injured in crash along TV Highway

A late night crash on Friday in Aloha, sent five people to the hospital.

Washington County Deputies said that a driver was going west in the eastbound lanes of TV Highway near SW 170th, and hit two other cars.

Police said that the passengers in the wrong-way car had to be cut from the vehicle.

There is no word on how badly the five people were injured.

The roadway was closed for several hours while deputies investigated. They said that charges are likely against the wrong-way-driver.

No names have been released at this time.

