Man drowns at Rockaway Beach - KPTV - FOX 12

ROCKAWAY BEACH, OR (KPTV) -

A man drowned at Rockaway Beach on Friday after he disappeared while riding a rip tide wave. 

According to police, after the 35-year-old man didn't resurface, his family called 911 and the Rockaway Fire Crews responded. 

They said that after a initial shoreline search didn't turn up any signs of the man they called the Coast Guard for assistance. 

The Coast Guard's helicopter found the man a short time later in shallow water near the spot where he went under. 

An autopsy will be done to confirm that the man drowned and did not suffer from a medical problem.

