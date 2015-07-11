Man drowns at Rockaway Beach

A man drowned at Rockaway Beach on Friday after he disappeared while riding a rip tide wave.

According to police, after the 35-year-old man didn't resurface, his family called 911 and the Rockaway Fire Crews responded.

They said that after a initial shoreline search didn't turn up any signs of the man they called the Coast Guard for assistance.

The Coast Guard's helicopter found the man a short time later in shallow water near the spot where he went under.

An autopsy will be done to confirm that the man drowned and did not suffer from a medical problem.

