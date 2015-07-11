Traffic Alert: Two bridges in Portland closed over weekend - KPTV - FOX 12

Traffic Alert: Two bridges in Portland closed over weekend

Over the weekend two bridges in Portland will be closed for maintenance. 

The Broadway Bridge has closed for the weekend. Crews will be installing scaffolding over the traffic lanes for the painting project this year. 

The closure could last until 8 p.m. on Sunday. 

The Morrison Bridge will also be closed to traffic starting on Sunday at 7 a.m.

Crews will will inspect it and do maintenance work on the lift span deck.

