A goat found in West Linn returned to owners - KPTV - FOX 12

A goat found in West Linn returned to owners

Posted: Updated:
Goat found wandering in West Linn Goat found wandering in West Linn
Safely returned to its owners Safely returned to its owners
WEST LINN, OR (KPTV) -

A goat is back home this morning after it was found wandering around West Linn on Friday. 

West Linn Police said they found the little goat on Carriage Way near Rosemont Road. 

An officer saw some people trying to chase it, so it wouldn't get hit by a car. 

The officer actually had experience raising goats with his kids and he was able to get it into the back of another officer's car. 

The goat did have a collar, but no ID tag. 

West Linn Police tweeted out a picture of the goat and pretty soon after, the owner's son saw the post and contacted his family. 

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.