A goat found in West Linn returned to owners

A goat is back home this morning after it was found wandering around West Linn on Friday.

West Linn Police said they found the little goat on Carriage Way near Rosemont Road.

An officer saw some people trying to chase it, so it wouldn't get hit by a car.

The officer actually had experience raising goats with his kids and he was able to get it into the back of another officer's car.

The goat did have a collar, but no ID tag.

West Linn Police tweeted out a picture of the goat and pretty soon after, the owner's son saw the post and contacted his family.

