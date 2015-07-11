Local art gallery shows some love for PDX Carpet - KPTV - FOX 12

Local art gallery shows some love for PDX Carpet

Posted: Updated:
Local gallery in Portland shows love for PDX Carpet Local gallery in Portland shows love for PDX Carpet
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

To pay tribute to the PDX Carpet, a local gallery is holding a showing that includes pieces made and inspired from the iconic airport carpet. 

"The PDX Project: A Group Exhibition" has about 20 pieces on display.

One piece is even created by the owner of Sizzle Pie. 

Project managers said that they think people are so fascinated with the carpet because it reminds them of home.

The show will be running for two weeks, at One Grande Gallery at SE 10th and Burnside in Downtown Portland. 

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.