Local art gallery shows some love for PDX Carpet

To pay tribute to the PDX Carpet, a local gallery is holding a showing that includes pieces made and inspired from the iconic airport carpet.

"The PDX Project: A Group Exhibition" has about 20 pieces on display.

One piece is even created by the owner of Sizzle Pie.

Project managers said that they think people are so fascinated with the carpet because it reminds them of home.

The show will be running for two weeks, at One Grande Gallery at SE 10th and Burnside in Downtown Portland.

