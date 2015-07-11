Police: SE Portland bank robber caught trying to get away in taxi

A man who robbed a southeast Portland bank tried to use a cab as his getaway vehicle, but police stopped the taxi and took the suspect into custody, according to investigators.

Police responded to Key Bank on the 14700 block of Southeast Division Street at 11:22 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators initially said the suspect, described as a "chubby" white man in his 60s, was last seen running away from the scene.

However, officers located a taxi leaving the area and believed the bank robber was inside the cab.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted on the taxi and the suspect was taken into custody.

He was identified as 54-year-old James Lee. Lee was booked in the Multnomah County Jail for parole violation and a U.S. Marshal's hold for Bank Robbery.

