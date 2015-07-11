Police: Two people found dead in Eugene home

Two people were found dead in a Eugene home on Saturday.

According to the Eugene Police Department, at 2:36 a.m. they received reports of shots fired and a house fire at 4785 Teralee Lane.

When they arrived they said they found the residence on fire and called for Eugene Fire Department.

Once the fire was out, police said they found the bodies of two people inside of the house.

Lane County Medical Examiner will determine how the two people died.

Police are waiting to release the identity of the two individuals until their next of kin is notified.

