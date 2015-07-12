Police: One person killed during shooting in NE Portland

A man died from an apparent gunshot wound on Sunday after police said he was shot in NE Portland.

According to Portland Police, at 12:29 a.m. on Sunday they responded to shots being fired in the area of NE 72nd Ave. NE Killingsworth St.

Police have identified the victim as 35-year-old Brandon Kaufman.

Police said that they have a suspect in the incident and that this person is receiving treatment for a suspect drug overdose and will be taken into custody once they are medically stable.

Detectives said they believe that the shooting was the result of a verbal argument between the two people.

