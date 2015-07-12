Portland Timbers lose on the road

The Portland Timbers are returning home after a tough loss on the road in Pennsylvania.

The Timbers faced the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

Most of the match stayed scoreless until the final 21 minutes. The Union scored three goals and the match ended 0-3.

This is the first time that the Timbers have lost to the Union.

Portland will host Cascadia-Rival Vancouver Whitecaps next Saturday at Providence Park.

Copyright 2015 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.